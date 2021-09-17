Revealed: Planning lodged for the construction of 38 houses in the Premier County

File photo
Planning has been lodged for the construction of 38 houses in the Premier County.
Montpellier Drummin Developments Ltd. made the application for the houses and associated site development works, including roads, footpaths, parking spaces, green areas and connection to the public services, to complete the final phase of the Drummin Village development.
The development address is Drummin Village, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh.
Tipperary County Council will make their decision on November 4.
More News
The Dan Morrissey syndicate in Co. Carlow still holds the title of Ireland’s biggest ever Lotto win which stands at €18.9 million in 2008
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.