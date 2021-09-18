Tipperary motorist (35) loses his licence for driving under the influence of a drug

A 35-year-old construction worker drove under the influence of cannabinoids and four months later was caught with cannabis in his car, Cashel District Court heard last week.
Father-of-three Mark Byrnes of 192 An Duiche, Tipperary received a one-year driving ban, €500 fine and driving licence endorsement for driving under the influence of an intoxicant at Cahir Abbey Upper, Chair on June 4 last year. Judge John O’Leary also directed he make a €300 contribution to Cashel Court Poor Box for a drugs possession offence he committed at Clonoulty, Thurles on October 8 last year.
Sgt Carol O’Leary told the court how Garda John Murphy saw a Toyota Corolla driving slowly on June 4, 2020. He stopped the driver, Mark Byrnes, and brought him to Cahir Garda Station where he provided a blood sample that tested positive for cannabinoids.
In relation to the October 8 incident, she said Mr Byrnes was stopped at a garda checkpoint and gardaí got a strong smell from his vehicle.
They searched the vehicle and found €50 worth of cannabis near the gear stick.
Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client, a construction company worker, co-operated with the gardaí and apologised for these offences.
He said Mr Byrnes didn’t have a substance misuse difficulty any more as he was too busy at work. He travelled approximately 40km to work from his current home, the solicitor added.
Judge O’Leary adjourned the drugs possession case against Mr Byrnes to the Cashel District Court sitting on October 14 for payment of the €300 court poor box contribution. He agreed to postpone the imposition of the one-year driving ban until February 1 next year.
More News
A major item on Colm Bonnar's CV is his success in bringing Carlow up through the ranks, says Westside
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.