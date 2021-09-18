Gardaí found €1,000 worth of cannabis in Fethard house search, Cashel Court told

Gardaí searching a Fethard house found €1,000 worth of cannabis owned by a farm labourer, Cashel District Court has heard.
Damien Morrissey (28) of Clonbrogan, Fethard pleaded guilty to possessing the illegal drug at his home on November 28 last year.
Sgt Carol O’Leary outlined that at 7.30pm on this date Garda Garvan Allen executed a search warrant on Mr Morrissey’s home during which the cannabis was found. Mr Morrissey was present in the house at the time and admitted possession of the cannabis. He asserted it was for his own personal use.
Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy explained his client had “certain difficulties” going back to an accident he suffered in 2007 which resulted in him losing his right arm. He smoked quite a bit of cannabis each day and admitted buying it in bulk for approximately €1,200.
He presented a letter from Mr Morrissey’s employer of the past four years to the court. This employer told him Mr Morrissey was of great assistance to him and was a very good stock man. “He couldn’t say enough about him,” Mr Leahy added.
Judge O’Leary noted in Mr Morrissey’s favour was his employer’s very good reference, his guilty plea and how he overcame his disability to an extent. But he was concerned about his cannabis smoking.
“He needs to deal with that habit or he will get into a lot of trouble,” he warned before adjourning the case to January 27 for the production of a Probation Officer’s Report.
“He has to be extremely careful between now and January 27,” Judge O’Leary added.
