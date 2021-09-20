Search

20/09/2021

Going Out ? Whats On - The Source Arts Centre Thurles

Agnieszka Holland’s freely inspired biopic 'Charlatan' and musicians The Ryan Anthonys coming this September

Going Out ? Whats On - The Source Arts Centre Thurles

Charlatan for The Source Arts Centre on September 22, at 8pm

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

A brilliant, self-taught Czech healer who cured millions with herbal medicine is threatened by the Communist authorities in the late 1950s in Agnieszka Holland’s freely inspired biopic 'Charlatan.'

Inspired by the true story of herbalist Jan Mikolasek, who dedicated his life to caring for the sick in spite of the immense obstacles he faced in his private and public life.

Born at the turn of the 20th century, Mikolasek wins fame and fortune using unorthodox treatment methods to cure a wide range of diseases. Already a local institution in Czechoslovakia before World War II, the healer gains in reputation and wealth whether during the Nazi occupation or under the Communist rule. One after the other, every regime will want to use his skills and in return gives him protection. But how high shall be the costs to maintain this status as the tide turns?

Charlatan

The Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Wednesday September 22, 8pm

Tickets €5/9

Meanwhile, singer – songwriter Eoin Ryan Anthony of Seskin Lane and Cait Ryan Anthony will join us to perform a set of songs newly written over lockdown. The songs are of nature and the environment all around us.

With Eoin on guitar, multi-instrumentalist Cait enhances the songs with colour. Eoin says: “It will be special to play in front of a live audience again after so long away, especially with these new songs. There’s nothing better than sharing the live experience with  the listener.”

The Ryan Anthony’s

The Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Saturday September 25, 8pm

Tickets €15

 

Bookings online

www.thesourceartscentre.ie

 

Box Office 0504 90204 – Tuesday to Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturday 2pm to 5pm

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media