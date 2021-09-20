Tipp gardaí detect two vehicles travelling at 190km/h and 189km/h 'at the same time'

Credit: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir Roads Policing Unit was conducting a speed checkpoint on the M8 last week and detected two vehicles travelling at 190km/h and 189km/h at the same time.
Both drivers were arrested for dangerous driving and court proceedings to follow.
Please slow down, gardaí said.
