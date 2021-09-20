Planning green light for local GAA club to construct a new walkway to existing pitch

Planning application approved
Loughmore Castleiney GAA Club has been granted planning to construct a new walkway to the existing pitch with associated fencing and lighting, overflow carpark and lighting upgrade to the main pitch including all associated site works.
Tipperary County Council attached five conditions to their decision.
The development address is at Cuguilla, Castleleiney, Templemore.
