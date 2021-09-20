Fancy a challenge? Four-bed fixer-upper on sale in Tipperary for €245,000

Mill Road, Thurles, Tipperary
Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson are delighted to present this four-bed extended bungalow, set on c. 0.42 acres with a large detached garage/workshop.
Ideally located in the sought-after area of the Mill Road, just a short distance from Thurles town centre.
This property is in need of refurbishment and upgrading, with accommodation including Entrance hall, Sitting Room, Living Room, Kitchen/Dining Room, Utility, 4 no. Bedrooms and Main Bathroom.
There is a driveway and lawns to the front, with further gardens to the rear and a decent sized Workshop / Garage, perfect for a variety of uses.
This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a family home in need of refurb, in a much sought after location, situated on the fringe of Thurles town and close to all local shops, schools, and amenities, with easy access to the M8 (Cork / Dublin Motorway).
To view the full ad, click here.
