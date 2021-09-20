Male arrested over seizure of€1,750 worth of cannabis in Clonmel

Clonmel Garda Station
A male arrested in connection with the seizure of an estimated €1,750 worth of cannabis by gardaí at a house in Clonmel last week, has since been released from Garda custody without charge as a file on the investigation to be sent to the DPP.
The illegal drug was found by gardaí executing a search warrant at an address in the Cashel Road area of Clonmel last Thursday evening, September 16. The male arrested in connection with the seizure was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for questioning before being released.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.