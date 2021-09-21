Search

21/09/2021

'We wish them a life time of health and happiness,' recent birth of baby boy in Tipperary

Congrats

Congratulations to David Caplice and Clodagh Barry on the recent birth of their son.

We wish the delighted parents every joy and blessing with the new arrival and wish baby Matthew David a life time of health and happiness.

Taken from Burncourt notes which will be printed in this week's Nationalist. 

