'We wish them a life time of health and happiness,' recent birth of baby boy in Tipperary

File photo
Congratulations to David Caplice and Clodagh Barry on the recent birth of their son.
We wish the delighted parents every joy and blessing with the new arrival and wish baby Matthew David a life time of health and happiness.
Taken from Burncourt notes which will be printed in this week's Nationalist.
More News
Thurles Community Games 2021 Dylan Cotter, Sarah Mc Ginley, Sean Cotter, Ella Mc Ginley, Rachel Dowd, Siobhan Dowd Missing from photo April Kearney and Eleanor Doyle
Moycarkey Borris' Bill Maher prepares to challenge Ardfinnan's Michael O'Sullivan during Sunday evening's county senior football championship game in Golden. Picture: Michael Boland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.