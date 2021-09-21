Works to begin on local community hall and are scheduled to be completed by Christmas

On the proposed upgrade works to the Monard Hall the committee are pleased to announce that work will commence from October 1.

This work by Quirke builders will include necessary insulation and a range of general improvements which are scheduled to be completed by Christmas.

The committee are most grateful for the ongoing support by the local community to the Hall upgrade and especially through the weekly split-the- pot fundraiser which has proved a solid base to our financial position.

While there have been many setbacks in progressing the upgrade plans and particularly by Covid restrictions, the patience of all supporters and Hall users is much appreciated given the unfortunate delays.

The work on the Hall is part funded by Leader programme grant and the Committee are most grateful for this investment in our community.

The recent winner of the Monard Community Hall split-the-pot fundraiser draw of Tuesday night, September 14, was Joe Dawson who collected €265.