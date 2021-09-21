PICTURE: Congrats to the pupils of Grange NS who FINALLY got to make their Confirmation

Congratulations
Congratulations to the pupils of Grange NS who finally got to make their Confirmation on Saturday 18th September in St Nicholas' Church, Grange. They were confirmed by Fr Michael Toomey.
The children were Caoimhe Dalton-Greene, Jessica Davis, Eoin Flanagan, Ella Flynn, Sarah Foley, Joseph Gartlan, Samuel Hartigan, Molly Hyland, Mia Keague, Gilles Kearney, Liam Kelly, Maeve King, Caoimhe Leahy, Kate Long, Caelan Morris, Paidí O’Connell, Evan O’Donnell, Danny O’Dwyer, Kevin O’Dwyer, Charlie Phillips, Sarah Pollard and Holly Tobin.
