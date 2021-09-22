Garda chief says officers will be assigned again to two Tipperary stations once resources improve

Tipperary’s Garda Chief Superintendent has pledged that gardaí will be deployed once again to Ballyporeen and Clogheen Garda Stations once the county receives more resources.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart gave the assurance at the latest meeting of Tipperary Joint Policing Committee where he blamed a slowdown in recruitment to An Garda Síochána for the resources problem in the county at the moment.

PLEDGE

He stressed An Garda Síochána won’t be “walking away” from Ballyporeen and Clogheen garda stations and the decision to redeploy the officers stationed there will be kept under “constant review”.

The Chief Superintendent was responding to Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne who sought an update on the future of the two rural Garda Stations, which cover a wide area. Earlier this month there were fears in Ballyporeen and Clogheen that the Garda Stations in both villages faced closure but it was confirmed that this was not the case.

Instead, the one garda stationed in each village is to be redeployed to Cahir and Cashel from the start of October with designated community policing hours scheduled for each station.

“The two Garda Stations will remain very much open,” Chief Supt Smart told councillors and other members of the Joint Policing Committee held via Zoom.

He said the redeployment of the gardaí was to ensure the resources they had were put to the best use as recruitment had slowed into the organisation.

“It will be constantly reviewed and as we get more resources, we will get people back into those stations again.

“Certainly we won’t be walking away from any of those stations,” he added.