22/09/2021

'Brighten up the town,' brilliant plan being worked on for murals in Tipperary Town

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

A collage of murals by Alan Manning, Task Force Office, as an example of work that could be featured in Tipp Town

Martin Quinn

“Murals at Tipperary Town” is made up of a group of interested individuals led by the Tipperary Revitalisation Task Force.

Murals are pieces of artworks executed directly onto walls. As part of the Task Force public consultation in 2020, one of the ideas suggested was a murals project in Tipperary Town.

It was decided to explore this idea further and a group of local artists and Task Force members took on this challenge, which included researching suitable walls around town and looking at the existing murals around the county, country and even further afield. The group took a trip to Waterford to meet up with the Waterford Walls team there.

The project founder, Edel Tobin, told the group that Waterford City has been transformed into “Ireland’s largest and most accessible outdoor gallery”.

According to Ms Tobin, the economic and social impact of the project has been extremely positive and grows year on year. As a result of their investigations the Tipperary murals group decided that they would like to oversee large-scale, high-quality murals and arts experiences in Tipp Town.

The idea, over the next few years, is to brighten up the town by bringing artists; local, national and international together, to work collaboratively with community people, groups and volunteers.

This project will create a sense of pride in our streets and buildings by transforming them into works of art and outdoor art galleries.

The group are now in the initial phase and are consulting with people around the type and themes of art you might enjoy seeing in your town.

This consultation is taking place on a dedicated Facebook page titled: “Murals at Tipperary Town” where you will find a link to online survey questions.

There are only three questions in total. So far the response has been 100% positive, with people very excited about what to expect.

The majority are looking for colour to “brighten up the town”, an opportunity to “share our stories”.

One response said: “Visual images can be hugely powerful, inspiring people to think and wonder. They may challenge perceptions and encourage conversation…”

The survey will remain live for the next few weeks. The group will also, in the near future, conduct face to face consultations.

The group will continue to update the community as the project continues to grow. While the consultation progresses they will also be looking to secure funding and it is envisaged that artists will begin work on murals in summer 2022.

