WalkingfortheGlen initiative in Tipp raises over €5,000 from locals and around the world

#WalkingfortheGlen was an initiative by the Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society and Aherlow GAA Adult Men, Juvenile and Ladies clubs that took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Fáilte Society had been unable to hold any of their walks or fundraisers since the Covid restrictions came into place in March 2020.

The walking festivals were a huge part of the work of the society and this has been greatly missed by locals and tourists alike.

Because of this situation the Society had to look at other ways to promote walking and also required funds to upgrade their walking trails and signage.

In association with Aherlow GAA they came up with the idea of a virtual walk which could also act as a fundraiser. Aherlow GAA required further funds to complete their dressing rooms project.

They began the process of developing their dressing rooms and gym in 2012 and have received great community support to date from local tradesmen, a grant from the GAA and this fundraiser would assist them to complete the work.

A GoFundMe page was set up and people were invited to contribute and also to get out and walk over the August Bank Holiday or at another convenient time and to take a short video and upload it to Facebook.

There was a fantastic response to the appeal with videos being shared from different parts of Ireland and across the world and the total amount raised was €5,130.

Both organisations would like to thank everyone who participated and for their generosity.

The Chair of Aherlow GAA, Thomas Peters, and the Chair of Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society, Carmel Donovan, (pictured above) had the pleasure of announcing the final figure raised at a photo opportunity at the Christ the King Statue in the Glen.

See the picture above and a cheque for €5,130 from proceeds raised from the virtual 5k.