Search

22/09/2021

#WalkingfortheGlen initiative in Tipp raises over €5,000 from locals and around the world

Great work!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

#WalkingfortheGlen was an initiative by the Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society and Aherlow GAA Adult Men, Juvenile and Ladies clubs that took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Fáilte Society had been unable to hold any of their walks or fundraisers since the Covid restrictions came into place in March 2020.

The walking festivals were a huge part of the work of the society and this has been greatly missed by locals and tourists alike.

Because of this situation the Society had to look at other ways to promote walking and also required funds to upgrade their walking trails and signage.

In association with Aherlow GAA they came up with the idea of a virtual walk which could also act as a fundraiser. Aherlow GAA required further funds to complete their dressing rooms project.

They began the process of developing their dressing rooms and gym in 2012 and have received great community support to date from local tradesmen, a grant from the GAA and this fundraiser would assist them to complete the work.

A GoFundMe page was set up and people were invited to contribute and also to get out and walk over the August Bank Holiday or at another convenient time and to take a short video and upload it to Facebook.

There was a fantastic response to the appeal with videos being shared from different parts of Ireland and across the world and the total amount raised was €5,130.

Both organisations would like to thank everyone who participated and for their generosity.

The Chair of Aherlow GAA, Thomas Peters, and the Chair of Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society, Carmel Donovan, (pictured above) had the pleasure of announcing the final figure raised at a photo opportunity at the Christ the King Statue in the Glen.

See the picture above and a cheque for €5,130 from proceeds raised from the virtual 5k.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media