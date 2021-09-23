Search

23/09/2021

EDITORIAL: You can't drink a pint on a high stool at the bar but at least the doors are open

Editorial in this week's Nationalist

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Okay, you can’t drink your pint on a high stool at the bar in your favourite pub but at least the doors are open.

This week’s Nationalist is full of reasons to make you smile and to give you hope that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic - and its restrictions - is behind us.

There are 28 pages of happy Junior Infants children from across Tipperary full of the joys of life as they embark on their school journey. Is there anything more uplifting than the First Day at School supplement?

Then there’s the Illuminating the Past event in Burncourt on page 24 and the Culture Night pics from Clonmel on page 78 - the snaps were taken by Joe Kenny.

Fergal O’Keeffe’s brilliant Travel Tales with Fergal column on page 34 talks about a comedy gig coming up in Clonmel in October...that’s just next month.

Imagine being at a comedy show, laughing with your mates and having a beer.

It’s well over a year since most of us experienced such an event...

Remember the controversy over the moratorium on Communions and Confirmations?

Well, there’s a page of pictures on page 21 of children in their best clothes as the Third Class of St John the Baptist Boys’ National School got their Holy Communion.

The Tipperary Chamber of Commerce held a networking event at Dundrum House Hotel and you can see all the pictures on pages 30 and 31.

That’s right, people are back networking and don’t forget the golf too, it’s not so long ago that we were also deprived of that little pleasure.

On top of all that we have graduations, festivals and the visit of An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

There’s a bit of life about the county again and it is wonderful to see.

We’re back to normal...now let’s pray it lasts.

Hopefully, we have reflected that energy and the renewed sense of hope that the dark days are behind us as you go through this week’s publication.

We hope you enjoy it.

