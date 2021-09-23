Search

23/09/2021

Driving ban imposed on motorist who produced fake driving licence to gardaí in Cashel

Driving ban imposed on motorist who produced fake driving licence to gardaí in Cashel

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A Cashel-based immigrant produced a fraudulent Portuguese driving licence he purchased for €350 when stopped by gardaí in his adopted town, Cashel District Court was told.
Janderson Alves Dos Santos (22) of 12 Dominic’s Court, Cashel received a two-year driving ban, €400 fine and endorsement on his driving licence after pleading guilty at the court to fraudulent use of a driving licence at Moore Lane, Cashel on August 29, 2020.
He also received a two-year driving ban, €200 fine and licence endorsement for driving without insurance cover on the same occasion. Garda Felim Canty said he stopped the Volkswagen Polo driven by Mr Dos Santos at 3.30pm on this date. The defendant produced a Portuguese licence that didn’t have the necessary security marks on it and failed to produce insurance cover. The licence was sent to Forensics Science Ireland where testing confirmed it wasn’t a genuine Portuguese driving licence.
Solicitor Colin Morrissey told the court Mr Dos Santos paid €350 to people he wasn’t overly familiar with for the licence. He obtained it to make himself more attractive to employers. He was a welder by trade and had been driving to work but no longer did so. His employer now picked him up, which was inconvenient for both Mr Do Santos and his boss, Mr Morrissey added.

