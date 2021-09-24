Premier Insurance in Thurles - we are hiring!

Due to our ongoing expansion, we have two exciting and rewarding new roles open.

Due to ongoing expansion, we are delighted to be adding to our team. If you are a motivated and ambitious individual who is looking to progress within the insurance industry then we'd like to talk to you. We have two exciting and rewarding new roles open.

Agri Executive:

Responsibilities

Provide expert advice and guidance to our agri clients for their specialist insurance requirements

Responsible for selling and processing farm insurance policies to existing and new clients

Adhere to company policies and procedures in addition to legislative and regulatory requirements for the industry

Skills & Competencies

APA or grandfathered in General Insurance is essential

CIP Qualification is desired or working towards same

Strong knowledge of the Agri industry is required

Excellent IT skills including experience of Applied Relay Software broker systems

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work on your own initiative as well as part of a team

Personal Lines Executive



Responsibilities

Provide expert advice and guidance to our clients for their Motor & Household insurance requirements

Retain & develop existing clients as well as meet new business goals

Adhere to company policies and procedures in addition to legislative and regulatory requirements for the industry

Skills & Competencies

CIP, APA (Personal) or grandfathered

Minimum of 2 years experience in a personal lines environment

Excellent IT skills including experience of Applied Relay Software broker systems

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work on your own initiative as well as part of a team

Both roles offer a highly competitive remuneration package which includes:

Competitive salary with generous bonus structure

Company pension scheme

Death-in-Service benefit

Financial support for further education

Sociable and flexible working hours

Generous holiday leave with additional days linked to service

Please apply with a covering letter stating which role you are interested in, email your CV to info@premierfs.ie or call Kieran on 086 7908648 for an initial chat.