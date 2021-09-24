Search

24/09/2021

Premier Insurance in Thurles - we are hiring!

Agri Executive | Personal Lines Executive Premier Insurances Thurles, County Tipperary, Ireland

Premier Insurance in Thurles - we are hiring!

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Due to our ongoing expansion, we have two exciting and rewarding new roles open.

Agri Executive
You will need to have insurance experience and a strong knowledge of the agri industry. We have an existing book of business with great opportunities for the successful applicant.

Personal Lines Executive
This role requires a good knowledge of and experience in the personal lines business combined with the ability to work within a team environment as well as on your own initiative.

Both roles offer a highly competitive remuneration package including bonus scheme, company pension and benefits.

For full details and to apply visit
www.premierinsurances.ie , email your CV to
info@premierfs.ie or call Kieran on 086 7908648 for an initial chat.

Due to ongoing expansion, we are delighted to be adding to our team. If you are a motivated and ambitious individual who is looking to progress within the insurance industry then we'd like to talk to you. We have two exciting and rewarding new roles open.

Agri Executive:

Responsibilities

Provide expert advice and guidance to our agri clients for their specialist insurance requirements
Responsible for selling and processing farm insurance policies to existing and new clients
Adhere to company policies and procedures in addition to legislative and regulatory requirements for the industry

Skills & Competencies

APA or grandfathered in General Insurance is essential
CIP Qualification is desired or working towards same
Strong knowledge of the Agri industry is required
Excellent IT skills including experience of Applied Relay Software broker systems
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to work on your own initiative as well as part of a team

Personal Lines Executive


Responsibilities

Provide expert advice and guidance to our clients for their Motor & Household insurance requirements
Retain & develop existing clients as well as meet new business goals
Adhere to company policies and procedures in addition to legislative and regulatory requirements for the industry

Skills & Competencies

CIP, APA (Personal) or grandfathered
Minimum of 2 years experience in a personal lines environment
Excellent IT skills including experience of Applied Relay Software broker systems
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to work on your own initiative as well as part of a team

Both roles offer a highly competitive remuneration package which includes:

Competitive salary with generous bonus structure
Company pension scheme
Death-in-Service benefit
Financial support for further education
Sociable and flexible working hours
Generous holiday leave with additional days linked to service

Please apply with a covering letter stating which role you are interested in, email your CV to info@premierfs.ie or call Kieran on 086 7908648 for an initial chat.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media