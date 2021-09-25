Appeal against 39-unit Cashel residential housing project turned down by An Bord Pleanála

Bord Pleanala
An appeal in relation to a major housing development in Cashel that was granted conditional permission earlier in the year, was turned down by An Bord Pleanala due to an invalid application.
RYF Fitz Holdings Ltd was granted the go-ahead, subject to 27 conditions, for the development of a residential development of 39 units, comprising two 4-bedroom detached and 22 3-bedroom semi-detached and six 2-bedroom semi-detached/end terrace and one 2-bedroom terraced units and four 2-bed apartment units and four one-bed apartments.
Planning Permission was also sought for all necessary site services and ancillary works necessary to facilitate the development.
The location address is the Old Road, Cashel. The plans were given the green light on September 3 last. The application attracted a considerable number of submissions from neighbouring residents.
On September 17, YRB Properties Limited appealed Tipperary Co Council’s decision. However, this was deemed ‘invalid’ due to “no acknowledgement of local submission.”
