Revealed: Find out how much the council spent cleaning up illegal dumping last year...

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne and Cllr Tony Black have suggested a new trial approach to tackling the soaring costs that Tipperary County Council incurs in cleaning up illegal dumping in the Premier County.

In a statement last week, Cllr Black said: “After requesting a breakdown of the costs incurred by Tipperary County Council in cleaning up illegal dumping in Tipperary, I was stunned to find out that the bill soared from €27,451.42 in 2019 to €52,823.69 in 2020.

“That represents a total cost over the two years of €80,275.11 and a near two-fold increase last year.

EVIDENCE

“This is evidence that despite campaigns to tackle this scourge, the blight of illegal dumping is increasing significantly, and it is my view and that of Deputy Browne that a new, trial approach should be initiated.”

Deputy Browne added: “During my time on Tipperary County Council I suggested adopting a trial of placing industrial size bins in strategic locations near towns in the vicinity of routes leading to dumping black spots.

“At the very least, we could see if the people committing this offence are encouraged to use these bins instead.

‘GETTING WORSE’

“Over the years this suggestion was dismissed by other councillors on the basis that we would be spending council resources on those who engage in dumping.

“But considering that last year’s bill was over €50,000, I think it is now time to spend money on prevention rather than the clean-up.

TRIAL

“I don’t see why we could not trial this by placing one bin at a strategic point in each of perhaps two towns in south Tipperary and two towns in the north of the county.

“The pattern of illegal dumping is not improving.

“It is getting worse, and new approaches need to be taken to see if we can tackle the problem effectively.”