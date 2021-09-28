WARNNIG: New Inn village to hold its annual Scarecrow competition...prepare to be scared!

Get your scarecrows ready
Spookfest is back.
New Inn village is holding its annual Scarecrow competition from Sunday 10th of October.
We’ll need as many scarecrows as possible lining our village and roads so we can get the village buzzing. We are calling all our families, groups of people, townlands, schools, players from teams, clubs etc. to get together and create a masterpiece of a scarecrow of any theme you wish. Get the thinking caps on everyone!
We are doing a pig on a spit with live music on Saturday the 30th of October and the Zombie walk and spooky Olympics for Kids on the Saturday from 4pm onwards.
So, this year we must make this one the biggest yet for everybody. Please keep an eye on our Facebook page, Spookfest, for further updates. If anyone needs more information, please contact Anita on 087 6505889.
