'Best wishes!' New baby born in the Premier County and his name is Theo!

Welcome to the world!
There was a new baby in Bonera last week, according to the Cappawhite notes in this week's Nationalist.
The little one was born to the proud parents Philip and Ashling McGrath.
Best wishes with baby Theo.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.