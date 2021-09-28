New book created by Caroline Hyland whose family are well-known in Cahir

As September comes to a close and as September is World Alzheimer’s month, we would like to highlight the book: Can You See What I See? created by Caroline Hyland whose family are well-known in Cahir as her father Liam and the late Mossie Hyland were brothers from the Cahir area.

Caroline came to Cahir on a short visit last week after a visit to Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town where her cousin Anne Marie works and where she had a best friend called Niamh Luddy who died recently and had dementia.

At Anne Marie’s request Caroline visited Moorehaven in Tipperary Town to talk about her book with her friends to spread awareness about dementia in memory of her friend Niamh.

It is lovely to note that Caroline has dedicated her book to her own granny Kathleen Duhig who also had dementia.

Caroline drew on her personal experience of those living with dementia and it was those experiences that drove her to put such huge effort into creating this book as well as illustrating it.

She left no stone unturned when it came to research and the National Dementia Office are supportive of the book and promote it on their Dementia Elevator webpage.

Most importantly all profits from book sales go to the Living Well with Dementia HSE project.

Can You See What I See? is an illustrated book with accompanying text, that promotes living well with dementia and advocates for a society to see the person first and not the disease that was developed by Caroline Hyland, an illustrator and art facilitator, with a background in Occupational Therapy and Education.

Around 64,000 people in Ireland are currently living with dementia, while many thousands more provide support to loved ones, primarily at home.