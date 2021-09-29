Annacarty Childcare celebrates its 20th anniversary with a gala occasion for the children

Annacarty Childcare Ltd is celebrating 20 years in business and I had the great pleasure of being there for their celebrations on Friday, September 17.

On arrival I was greeted by a group of excited children and by an equally excited group of staff, all looking forward to a big celebration.

The service opened in Annacarty on September 3, 2001, with just five children in an after school service and has now grown to a resource that opens at 7.30am for breakfast club and continues throughout the day with pre-school and after school.

Originally based in the community hall, the service moved to a new premises in the village on November 17, 2008, where it currently operates from, and there are seven staff employed there.

I asked the children as to what activities they engaged in and what they liked about the service and I got a chorus of different responses: “We do our homework”, “We play with our friends”, “We go outside and play”, “We go on tours”, “We go to Supermac’s”, “We do art and play board games”, “We do what we are told”, “We go to the playground” and “We look after someone if they get hurt”.

I found the children to be friendly, engaging, and really pleasant and it was very obvious that they are really happy and content in the service. Breda Walsh told me that the service is very much child centred.

“Parents are more selective of where they send their child and they want to see that their child is happy and settled in a service. The staff here have put in a lot of training over the years and a lot of qualifications are required and the staff are constantly upskilling. Staff must have a love for the job and a love for the children and that is definitely the case here. The service is much more child centred now and it’s down to the children’s own choices and they have a lot more freedom to do certain things.

“The activities that we have here in the centre are here for a reason, because of children’s choices and what they like to do. There is a lot of “outside time” which is something that the children really enjoy and there is huge emphasis on food as we provide all meals so it is important to know what the children like and dislike. Their written homework is completed here also which is a great assistance to parents. It is very much education rather than just childcare and it is the learning experience gained through it for the children. The Community Childcare Subvention (CCS) Programme is a great source of income to the centre and a great reduction in childcare costs to parents and we are very lucky that that has been extended (due to Covid) for another year.

“When parents qualify for that, it gives them a substantial reduction in costs, and for parents who do not qualify we offer them a reduction in fees.

“We also have the National Childcare Scheme, which is an affordable childcare scheme that some parents might qualify for, and there is also the free pre-school year which all children qualify for, for two years.”

The service was closed for 15 weeks because of Covid and it has been a stressful time for parents, children and staff and it is now very pod centred with an emphasis on getting the children outside as much as possible. In acknowledging the success of the centre and in marking its 20th anniversary, Rosemary O’Brien said that they had come up with an initiative to give something back to charity.

“To commemorate this wonderful achievement of being open 20 years we are going to host 20 days of giving. This is a charitable giving campaign that coincides with our company’s anniversary. This will be open to the community and to the staff and the families of the children to contribute an item of their choice to the centre, and all of these will be donated to charity.”

The celebration day was packed full of entertainment with plenty of food, treats, a visit from the ice-cream van and even a magician.

Well done to all involved with the service and continued success to Annacarty Childcare Ltd into the future.

For all the photos, pick up this week's Nationalist