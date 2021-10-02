Search

02/10/2021

Peg Hanafin’s final book, Quotes to Leave You With, is now on sale

The book is, as Dr Michael Ryan of LIT, Thurles said: “a unique gift to the reader"

Peg Hanafin’s final book, Quotes to Leave You With, is now on sale

The late Peg Hanafin's family members, Paddy, Sinead, Catherine and Seamus pictured with a copy of her final book

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

There was a real air of poignancy in LIT Tipperary last week as the late Peg Hanafin’s final book, Quotes to Leave You With, was launched in a low-key event, celebrated by family and those associated with the production.

Under normal circumstances Peg would have been there at the centre of it all; and under normal circumstances the place would have been heaving with well-wishers.

But these are not normal times and the Hanafin family decided to launch Peg's book which was completed just before her passing last year, and to make it available, as Peg would have wished, for all those who wish to be inspired by her thoughts.
Remarkably, this was Peg's seventh book in six years and each one of them has proven as successful as the next.

So, it will be no surprise when Quotes to Leave You With - a beautifully written, produced, edited and designed book with worldly quotes chosen by Peg and accompanied by her interpretation of the meaning of those quotes - is equally as successful.

The book is, as Dr Michael Ryan of LIT, Thurles said: “a unique gift to the reader, who will be informed, inspired and challenged to prioritise what is really important in life.”

Peg's daugher, Dr Sinead Hanafin said that writing added years to Peg's life, and life to her years. And, she delighted in seeing the reaction of people to her books which have made such an impact on so many people.

Despite the joy associated with the launch, there was also, Peg's son Seamus said, a sense of something being missing on the night - the central character, Peg.

The book is available now and is a beautiful parting gift from the Hanafin collection.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media