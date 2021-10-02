Search

LATEST: Garda appeal after weapons used in public order incident in Tipperary

A number of youths were involved in the incident

Carrick-on-Suir gardai are investigating a serious public order incident which occurred shortly after 6pm on September 29 in the forecourt of Texaco Spar filling station in the Greenside area.

A number of youths were involved in the incident where weapons were produced and used in the course of the public order incident.

Gardai are seeking the public's assistance in relation to this investigation and urge any persons with dashcam, phone or CCTV footage to make contact with them at 052 617 7640.

