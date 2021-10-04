Walk to Swiss Cottage in Cahir to close for four weeks from today - Monday October 4

Swiss Cottage, Cahir
Tipperary County Council wishes to inform the public that the section of the Swiss Walk in Cahir from the gates to the Bridge will be closed from Monday, October 4 for a period of four weeks, to facilitate improvement works to the existing path.
As the improvement works being carried out involves the use of heavy machinery on site, the walk will remain closed for the duration of the works to ensure the safety of the public.
Tipperary County Council would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.
