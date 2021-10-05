RCDC seeks reassurances on Dean Maxwell community care home in Roscrea

The Roscrea Community Development Council (RCDC) has sought reassurances from government that spending pledges in the national development plan announced this week, will ensure the survival of long-term care in the town.



“While we welcome the capital allocation in the national development plan for nursing homes to ensure that they meet HIQA standards, we and the people of Roscrea must now be given clear and specific assurances that this capital allocation includes sufficient funding to retain long term stay facilities at the Dean Maxwell Home for the people of Roscrea and district who require this facility” said RCDC’s chairman John Lupton.



He went on to say that “the Department of Health and HSE must now assure the people of Roscrea that its long term stay facility at Dean Maxwell in Roscrea is secure and that the Department and HSE have earmarked a specific allocation from the available National Fund to ensure that that will be so”.

RCDC insists that there must be an immediate announcement to that effect and that the existing notice of termination of the long term stay facilities of January 1 2022 at Dean Maxwell must be withdrawn immediatel RCDC acknowledge that the needs of the older person in Roscrea goes further than long term stay facilities but for now the long term stay facility, its retention and development must be a priority.



The retention of “Dean Maxwell” without a long-term stay facility says RCDC is totally unacceptable and would be an insult to Roscrea and its people.



RCDC’s statement emphasises that the people of Roscrea and District who require long term community nursing care are entitled to avail of same in their own community of belonging in their most vulnerable years.



The RCDC statement goes on to state that, on the basis that a society can be measured on how it treats its most vulnerable, “what value has a National Development Plan or Government policy if it doesn’t cater for and prioritise the needs of the most vulnerable”.



In the past RCDC have advised that the people of Roscrea must be very vigilant, and be prepared to engage in public protest, if necessary, to ensure that the long term stay facility of Dean Maxwell stays in Roscrea.



It now advises the people of Roscrea that that vigilance is required now more than ever and that retention of the Dean Maxwell must mean the retention of the long-term stay facility of the Dean Maxwell for the people of Roscrea and District for now and for the future generations of Roscrea people.



If people from Roscrea and District have to travel 20 miles to another community to avail of community nursing care then “Roscrea and District will be diminished, not just for now but for all time. Roscrea and its people cannot stand idly by but must insist that there is a full, clear and unambiguous commitment from the Department of Health and the HSE that the long term stay facility at the Dean Maxwell Home in Roscrea is secure and will be developed and refurbished to meet with HIQA required standards.



RCDC insist that this is the assurance that the people of Roscrea and existing residents of the Dean Maxwell must now get from the government.