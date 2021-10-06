Payment of internment fees and charges in Tipperary County Council owned cemeteries

Tipperary County Council wishes to provide the following clarifications in relation to correspondence issued to funeral undertakers and subsequent public discussions and statements.

The context for this correspondence is the refusal of some funeral undertakers and private individuals to pay for burials and grave plots resulting in bad debts that are being incurred by Tipperary County Council amounting to a figure in excess of €130,000 at the start of 2021 and also fees that are not being paid in a timely manner.

This situation is unsustainable, and the non-payment of fees and charges impacts on the Council’s capacity to deliver services and develop new cemeteries and to carry out upgrade works. It is also unfair to the families and funeral undertakers that do pay for services provided by the Council.

The Council has received legal advice in relation to this matter which states that it is necessary to have a legal agreement in place with funeral directors in relation to payment of fees and charges to ensure all undertakings are discharged within a specific period.

Funeral directors are deemed to be contractors who in the first instance are engaged by families of the deceased to direct and organise funeral arrangements which include engaging the services of the Council to provide grave plots and undertake burials in cemeteries.

As professionals engaging the services of council staff and resources on behalf of their clients, undertakers must then discharge the fees and charges associated with providing these services.

As there are currently no formal agreements in place with funeral directors operating in Tipperary in relation to payments for burials it is therefore necessary for all fees and charges payable in connection with burials to be paid in advance in order to deal with the issues of non-payment and bad

debts.

The Council does not wish to cause any additional distress to families that are grieving at the time of a bereavement and will continue to engage with funeral directors to deal with these matters.

Funeral directors will have the option of providing a service on behalf of their clients that does not involve advance payment of fees and charges for burials if they enter a legal agreement with the Council.

Recent letters issued to funeral directors in relation to payment of internment fees & charges in Cashel, Tipperary town cemeteries are part of series of measures to regularise management and operational issues in cemeteries throughout the county and the council will have further communication and correspondence with all funeral directors and other contractors operating in County Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council has also drafted new Burial Ground Bye Laws for the regulation and control of activities in Council cemeteries which will shortly be put on display for public consultation.