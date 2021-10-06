Cashel town centre car park to close for two days next week

Tipperary County Council will temporarily close its Main Street Car Park (also known as Buckley Car Park) in Cashel for two days next week.
The car park will be closed from 8am on Monday, October 11 until 6.30pm, October 13.
This closure is to facilitate the completion of paving and surfacing works at the entrance to the car park.
In addition to the existing public car parks in Cashel, additional car parking spaces will be made available at the rear of Cashel Library (off Friar Street) while the Main Street Car Park is closed.
Tipperary County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
