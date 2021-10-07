Search

07/10/2021

Thurles band Bright Falls release new single, Cassie (My One & Only)

Bright Falls is the brainchild of recording artist Eddie McCormack

Eddie McCormack, from Thurles, of Bright Falls

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Thurles rock band Bright Falls have released their new single Cassie (My One & Only).

Bright Falls is the brainchild of recording artist Eddie McCormack, who blends elements of Heartland Rock with modern Alternative Rock leanings while taking a narrative approach to songwriting in the vein of artists such as The Killers, The War on Drugs & Bruce Springsteen.

'Cassie (My One & Only)' tells the story of a character who is coming to terms with the unexpected departure of their former lover. The arpeggiated guitar that runs throughout the track is reminiscent of the work of Johnny Marr or IRS era REM, with a pulsating bass line and a driving drum groove providing a solid foundation for the wash of guitars and organ in the powerful chorus.

For more information and to listen to the track please see the link to the EPK below.

www.youngbloodmusic. ie/bright-falls-cassie-my-one-and-only

