Closure of BOI branches in Cashel, Cahir and Templemore a 'sad day' - Browne

“Today marks a sad day for the communities of Cahir, Cashel and Templemore as they lose yet another local service and convenience with the closure of local Bank of Ireland branches," says Martin Browne TD

“The news of the planned closure back in March came as a blow to staff and customers in all three communities. I and my party colleagues joined communities across the country in resisting this and raising the matter with the Finance who on our behalf is a major shareholder in Bank of Ireland and had a responsibility to put the interests of customers and communities first.

“It is upsetting know that the doors will shut on these branches for the last time today, and it is a further indication of how small towns and rural communities are seeing services taken away piece by piece.

“The decision to close these branches was, in my view, an example of how the effects of the pandemic have been used as an opportunity to cut services to communities such as Cashel, Cahir and Templemore.

“It is only now that the real effects of this decision will be felt personally and socially. The personal attention that Bank of Ireland customers were used to receiving will be gone, and for the people who are not in a position to use online banking facilities, it will be a difficult transition to make.

“While it is good to see that some BOI transaction services can now be carried out at Post Offices, the day of calling into your local Bank of Ireland branch are over for these towns, and this is something to be regretted.

“We must all remember that because of this decision it is now more important than ever to keep supporting local business, especially if there is a reduction in local footfall as a result.

“I would like to thank the staff of the Cashel, Cahir and Templemore branches for the attentiveness and dedication they have shown to their customers over the years.

“However, it is a sad, sad day for the people of Cashel, Cahir and Templemore.

“The decision that led to these closures was a retrograde step that is becoming too common in rural communities.”