Opportunities for casual trading on the Clonmel- Carrick Blueway

In accordance with Section 40 (d)(e) of the Clonmel Borough District Casual Trading Act 1995, Bye Laws 2021 the local authority has deemed it necessary to hold a competition for the designated Blueway pitches (Mulcahy Park & Perrie’s Slip). Application forms, further details including terms and conditions are now available . For queries contact Marie O'Donnell, Staff Officer, Clonmel Borough District on email: clonmelbd@tipperarycoco.ie
Closing date for receipt of applications will be 4.30pm, 29th October, 2021.
The man's solicitor David Peters: 'It is counter-productive and simply wrong that people who are mentally unwell should be locked up in prison in solitary confinement for 23 hours'
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.