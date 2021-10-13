Expect delays on N24 going through Tipperary Town

Main Street of Tipperary town
Tipperary County Council has given notice of temporary traffic management measures on the N24 at Main Street, Tipperary Town from 06:00hrs to 09:00hrs on Friday 15 October. This Temporary Traffic Management is in place to facilitate resurfacing works. Please expect delays.
The man's solicitor David Peters: 'It is counter-productive and simply wrong that people who are mentally unwell should be locked up in prison in solitary confinement for 23 hours'
