Support offered to Tipperary communities in the battle against climate change

Communities across Tipperary have the opportunity to apply for a grant of up to €5,000 through the Accenture Sustainability Challenge, supported by the social innovation platform ChangeX.

The initiative is designed to provide the vital resources required by communities to kickstart sustainability projects in their own locality.

Entrants can choose from a portfolio of six ideas that have already been tested and proven to have a positive social or environmental impact within communities in Ireland.

These include a Garden Pocket Forest, aimed at increasing biodiversity and green space within local communities; a Repair Café, a meeting spot equipped with tools, materials, and volunteers to repair clothes, furniture, and other household items; and a Community Fridge, a communal place where surplus food is shared with the local community by local businesses and individuals.

They also include an Open Orchard, to provide free fruit to residents and greenery to urban environments; a Plastic Free 4 Kids initiative aimed at helping primary schools become plastic-free, and a Pollinator Plan to support biodiversity with an All-Ireland pollinator plan.

To apply, entrants should visit www.changex.org/ie/funds/accenture-sustainability-challenge where they can explore the six ideas, register their team, and receive more information on the steps to complete the Challenge.