WARNING: Tipperary gardai stop car outside busy town for 'its poor manner of driving'

Gardai in Cahir carrying out patrols on Monday, October 11 stopped this vehicle in Kilcommon outside the town due to its poor manner of driving.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was subsequently found to be over the limit.
A prosecution has commenced.
'Never ever drink and drive,' gardai warned.
