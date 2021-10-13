Search

14/10/2021

BREAKING: Planning REFUSED for the construction of 46 residential units in Tipperary

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Planning has been refused for the construction of 46 residential units in Tipperary.

Brinkley Developments and Homes Ltd made the application to Tipperary County Council in September, 2020 for the construction of 46 residential units.

The units would have been in eight 1.5, 2 and 2.5 storey blocks comprising of: 14 one-bedroom apartments, six two-bedroom apartments, 12 two-bedroom houses, 12 three-bedroom houses and 2 four-bedroom houses.

The development address would have been at Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary.

It also included a new vehicular and pedestrian entrance from Wheatfields, access roadways, footpaths, lighting and associated site services and all associated site boundary and site development works, including connections to public drainage on Glenconnor Road.

The local authority has refused permission for the development. 

