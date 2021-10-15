'A top-quality service,' Tipperary childcare provider praised in the Seanad

File photo
'A top-quality service,' said Tipperary Senator Garrett Ahearn when he praised a Tipperary childcare provider in the Seanad on Budget Day last Tuesday.
He said: 'The Government will invest €716 million in childcare. I have a young child and understanding the costs and implications that having a child has on parents is new to me.
'This funding shows that the Government will tackle childcare, both by supporting parents with the cost of childcare and supporting childcare providers to provide a service and pay their staff what they deserve. The service provided by childcare providers is top-notch.
'My child goes to the Play and Learn crèche in Clonmel, county Tipperary, which provides a top-quality service. Childcare providers need the support of the Government and this budget shows the priority we will attach to childcare in the coming years, which is welcome.'
Ed Connolly of Loughmore/Castleiney shields the ball from Killenaule full back Paddy Codd. Picture: Michael Boland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.