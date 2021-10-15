Search

15/10/2021

'A top-quality service,' Tipperary childcare provider praised in the Seanad

'The service provided by childcare providers is top-notch'

Huge demand for new childcare scheme from Louth families

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

'A top-quality service,' said Tipperary Senator Garrett Ahearn when he praised a Tipperary childcare provider in the Seanad on Budget Day last Tuesday. 

He said: 'The Government will invest €716 million in childcare. I have a young child and understanding the costs and implications that having a child has on parents is new to me.

'This funding shows that the Government will tackle childcare, both by supporting parents with the cost of childcare and supporting childcare providers to provide a service and pay their staff what they deserve. The service provided by childcare providers is top-notch.

'My child goes to the Play and Learn crèche in Clonmel, county Tipperary, which provides a top-quality service. Childcare providers need the support of the Government and this budget shows the priority we will attach to childcare in the coming years, which is welcome.'

