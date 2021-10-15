Adorable! Seatbelt Sheriff certificates for Tipp children as part of their 'Beep Beep Day'

Credit: Tipperary gardaí
A/Supt Ciara Lee from Tipperary Town Garda Station recently visited the children at Ayle View Crèche to present them with their Seatbelt Sheriff certificates as part of their ‘Beep Beep Day’.
Gardai said: 'We hope all the mammies and daddies will listen to the instructions of their new Seatbelt Sheriffs and that everyone will be a star when they’re in the car.'
