Selection of planning applications lodged with the local authority in the last few days

Applicant: Youghalarra Walkway Association
Seeking planning permission for a pedestrian bridge crossing over the Youghal River
Development Address: Carrowbane, Newtown, Nenagh, Co Tipperary
Decision due by December 7 of this year
Applicant: ESB Ecars
Seeking planning permission for partial reconfiguration of existing car parking area to allow for the installation of eight electric vehicle charging bays to include the installation of four shared electric vehicle charging units and their associated bollards, the installation of a new modular substation along with all associated signage and site development works
Development Address: Barrack Obama Plaza, Drumbaun, Moneygall
Decision due by December 5 of this year
