LATEST: Massive wind farm application lodged for townlands near Slievenamon

A company has lodged a planning application for a massive wind farm application for several townlands in Tipperary.

ABO Wind Ireland Limited is seeking a ten-year permission of a wind farm project.

The development address is listed as: Knockroe, Kilnagranagh, Newtowndrangan, Tullowcussaun, Ballyvadlea, Ballyhomuck, Kilburry West, Milestown, Bannixtown, Quartercross, Clare More, Killusty North, Killusty South, Kiltinan, Loughcapple, Grange Beg, Miltown Britton, Mullenranky, Kilmore,, Ballinvoher, Redmondstown and Ballyvaughan, Tipperary.

The development will consist of the construction of up to seven wind turbines with a maximum overall tip height of 150m, comprising a tower of between 75-95m high, to which three blades of between 55-70m in length will be attached.

It will also include an associated hard stand areas at each turbine; one 30m permanent meteorological mast and all associated infrastructure and works.

The development will have one 38kV electrical substation and all associated infrastructure and works as well as 20kV underground cables facilitating the connection of turbines to 38kV electrical substation and all associated infrastructure and works.

There will be circa 19km of 38kV underground cabling and all associated works along public roads to facilitate the connection of the proposed 38kV wind farm electrical substation to the existing 38/110kV Doon substation in the townland of Ballyvaughan as well as provision of a new site entrance on the L2035.

There would be upgrading of existing agricultural tracks and construction of new site tracks and all associated works as required and a temporary site compound and all associated works.

The company is looking for the demolition of two derelict buildings and the provision of two cattle underpasses circa 400m and circa 580m to the east of the new site entrance and all associated infrastructure and site development works.

The proposed underground cabling works located within the public road corridor cross Protected Structure RPS S121 (Loughcapple Bridge).

An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and Natura Impact Statement (NIS) have been prepared in respect of the proposed development and will be submitted with the application.

The application to Tipperary County Council is currently in pre-validation and was lodged on October 12.