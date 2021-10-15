Council to investigate construction waste dump in Carrick-on-Suir

Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall , the headquarters of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District
Tipperary County Council has been asked by two councillors to investigate a building waste dump that has developed on Carrick-on-Suir’s Pill Road.
Carrick-on-Suir Cllrs Kieran Bourke and David Dunne complained about the dump site at the rear of the old Surehaul Garage at the latest monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.
Cllr Bourke told council officials the dump site contained a mountain of building rubbish and described it as an “eyesore”.
He asked if such a dump site required planning permission and if so had planning approval been obtained for the site?
“If not I would expect the planning officials to cease operations going on there and enforce that the site be cleared immediately.”
The Fianna Fail councillor reminded the council it was processing a Part 8 planning application for Carrick’s Regeneration Scheme to promote the town and attract more tourists but here there was a huge tip site visible from the N24.
Cllr Dunne told the meeting he was also concerned about the site.
Caroline Conway of Tipperary County Council’s planning department said she was not familiar with the dump site but promised to look into it immediately and liaise with colleagues in the council’s environment section in relation to the matter.
Jamie Blanchfield of Clonmel, who rides for Panduit Carrick Wheelers, and who finished sixth in last Sunday's elite race organised by Carrick Wheelers as a test event at Powerstown Par
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.