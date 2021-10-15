Revealed: Tipperary store included in locations of winning Lotto tickets from latest draw

The National Lottery has revealed the selling locations where each of the 28 tickets that matched 5 numbers in Wednesday night’s draw were purchased.

The winning ticket holders shared a massive prize fund of almost €1 million and will now go on to claim €35,234 each.

As Wednesday night’s jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner. Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were then added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier.

Each of the 28 winners came astonishingly close to scooping the highest Lotto jackpot ever after coming to within just one number of the €19.06 million jackpot on offer in the Wednesday night draw. There were both online and retail winners from 13 different counties who became the biggest winners in Wednesday night’s main Lotto draw.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Were you one of the lucky Lotto players from Wednesday night’s draw who came incredibly close to scooping the €19,060,800 jackpot? We can now reveal that the 28 tickets, which are all now worth €35,234 each, were purchased by players in 13 different counties. There were 9 players who won their share of the €986,552 prize fund after purchasing their tickets online at www.lottery.ie while 19 players purchased their winning tickets in-store. We are urging players to check the list of winning locations and to also check their tickets carefully as they could have a nice prize waiting for them. We are advising anyone who does have one of the winning Match 5 tickets to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.”

See the below for the Tipperary location:

Tipperary

Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Road, Cahir, Co. Tipperary