Revealed: Vacant three-bedroom house in Tipperary up for sale in online auction

Property Summary
Mid terraced three bedroom house.
Requires extensive modernisation.
Located within walking distance of Cashel town centre.
Extending to approximately 92 sq. m (990 sq. ft).
Vacant possession.
Description
The property provides a mid terrace three bedroom house with a garden to the rear. The property is arranged over ground and one upper floor beneath a pitched roof. We are informed the property extends to approximately 92 sq. m (990 sq. ft).
Accommodation
The property was not internally inspected or measured by BidX1. The information was provided by the Vendor. We are informed that the property provides:
Three bedroom accommodation.
Tenancy
Vacant Possession
