18/10/2021

Politicians should not be 'holding court' on anti-social behaviour in Tipperary, says TD

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has urged local political representatives to consider the “emotive way” they are addressing allegations about anti-social behaviour at Cormac’s Cemetery in Cashel and to contact gardaí about their concerns.

The Cashel-based TD was responding to comments that were made at the latest meeting of the Tipperary County Council alleging drug dealing, extortion, violence and intimidation.

Deputy Browne said: “Allegations of this nature are very serious and should be treated in that way. But rather than confining allegations through the media and at local authority level, the first port of call must always be An Garda Síochána.
“Recent reports outlining the allegations made at council level have concerned me a great deal. Engagements I have had with the gardaí since these allegations first emerged suggest that the complaints they have received about Cormac’s Cemetery do not reflect the extent of the allegations made in the public forum.

“I would therefore urge local political representatives to be proactive with regard to their concerns and to report them to the gardaí.

“I condemn all anti-social behaviour.

“But it is not for local political representatives to be holding court on these matters.”

