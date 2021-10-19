Search

19/10/2021

'Remarkable career,' tributes to Ursula Ryan on her retirement from Cashel Community School

Read all about it in this week's Nationalist and Tipperary Star - on the shelves this Wednesday

Ursula Ryan’s knowledge, insight, meticulous attention to detail and commitment to the school have been a huge resource since the day the doors opened 27 years ago.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

On September 30 last Ursula Ryan retired from Cashel Community School, bringing a 40-year career in school administration to a close.

Her contribution to the school has been immense.

Officially Ursula was employed as a Clerical Officer but no job description could accurately reflect all that she did.

Her knowledge, insight, meticulous attention to detail and commitment to the school have been a huge resource since the day the doors opened 27 years ago.

ASSET

In an interesting and in all likelihood, unique twist of fate, the Principal and Deputy Principal at that time (Eddie Morrissey and Martin Quirke) were past pupils of Mocklers Hill National School, as was Ursula.

Institutional intelligence is an intangible and invaluable asset to an organisation.

Ursula was the embodiment of institutional intelligence.

Prior to the opening of the Community School she worked in the CBS Secondary School. Over the last 27 years she has been instrumental to the success of Cashel Community School.

As staff and management changed over the years she was a constant support.

SUPPORT AND PASSION

Her support and passion for Manchester United translated into many trips to Old Trafford.

She presided over the PR campaigns and box office sales for every one of our annual musicals.

The proud winner of several All-Ireland Camogie titles, she has supported the school’s teams across several codes over the years.

REMARKABLE

All our social events, Christmas parties, end of year celebrations and retirement functions, were organised by Ursula.

Her retirement is truly the end of a remarkable career.

She leaves with our profound appreciation and gratitude for her dedication, selflessness and extraordinary diligence.

We wish her happiness and fulfilment in the future.

