Mad busy days in on Tipperary village with so much going on - kids disco is back!

St Paul's Community Centre Disco

A Halloween Kids disco will take place on Sunday, October 31 from 3 to 5 in Clogheen’s St Paul’s. Entry is free, prizes for best dressed. Please adhere to Covid guidelines. All are welcome.

Vee Valley Day Care Centre, Clogheen

A vacancy exits for a C.E. employee in the Day Care Centre Clogheen. To be eligible you must be claiming Social Welfare payments for at least 12 months. Please contact the Centre on 0527465477

Rhododendron Walking Festival, A.G.M.

The A.G.M. is taking place in Clogheen St Paul’s Community Hall on November 16 commencing at 7.30pm. Please support this very important group. New and existing members are very welcome to attend.

Book Launch in Clogheen

A book of poetry by local author Richard Cahill, will be launched in St Pauls Community Centre Clogheen on Saturday, November 6 at 2pm. All are welcome to attend this launch. All proceeds from the book will go to The Vee Valley Day Care Centre Clogheen. Please support.

Clogheen Tidy Towns C.E. Scheme

A vacancy exits for a C.E. employee to work in Clogheen Tidy Towns. To be eligible the person must be claiming Social welfare payment for at least 12 months. For further information contact P.J. English on 0877984929.

Vee Rovers F.C.

Shanbally United under 16s are the team of the moment. Last weekend at Cahir they had a comfortable 3-0 win over Slievenamon to carry off a league and Cup double. Congratulations to all these young players and their manager Paul Frazer and all involved.

The Juniors were away to St Nicholas in the F.A.I. Cup second round where their interest in the competition ended. This was a lack lustre performance from the team overall and we never played at a tempo which might have brought a victory. Having gone down a goal after a quarter of an hour we failed to trouble the home defence for the remainder of the half.

We dominated possession for much of the second half without creating any clear cut chances. It was only at the end that the home defence began to lead a charmed life and as often happens we were caught on the break when St Nicholas scored a second. Final score 2-0 to the home side.

Condolences to the Sullivan family Graigue Clogheen on the passing of Kathleen Sullivan. Many members of the family have been and still are involved with the club over the years.

Golden Goal winner this week is Billy McCarthy.

FR SHEEHY’S GAA

South Minor A Football: Knockmealdown Gaels: 1-13 Clonmel Og: 1-5

Our next fixture is against Clonmel Commercials on Saturday at 10am in Ballylooby. Check social media for confirmation closer to the day.

Our under 11s travelled to Tipperary town on Saturday for the Michael Hogan Football Tournament. We started slowly losing the first game to Newcastle. We recovered well to beat Boherlahan in the second game and drew the last group game v Moyle Rovers. This put us in the semi-final against Newcastle which was a thriller and ended in a draw. It was decided in extra time on the next score wins system which we were unfortunate to lose. Well done to the boys and girls who had a great day and thanks to the Friends of Tipperary football for organising a great event.

Panel: Shane Hickey (c), Ben Allen, Cian Wall, Darragh Quinlan, Fionn Gardiner Murphy, Michael Casey, Lucy O’Connor, Rona O’Connor, Jack Butler, Caleb Adesitimi, Ryan Creed, Ben McGrath, Ethan Connolly, Cian Mulcahy, Ciaran English, Conor Riordan.

Mentors: John Quinlan, Declan English.



Clogheen Drama Group

The AGM will take place on Wednesday, October 27 at 8pm in St Paul’s Community Centre. All are welcome to get involved and come along on Wednesday evening.