Tipperary County Council is changing its contact telephone numbers

Tipperary County Council has announced that its contact numbers will change from Monday, November 1.
They are changing as a result of ComReg's decision to withdraw the 1850, 1890 and 076 range of Non-Geographic-Numbers (NGN):
Customer Services Desks
New number: 0818 06 5000
Old number: 0761 06 5000
Emergency Out of Hours:
New number 0818 06 5003
Old number: 1890 923 948
Tipperary eParking (ParkMagic)
New number: 0818 06 5004
Old number: 1890 800420
