Revealed: Dealz to open new store in Tipperary with 30 extra jobs for the area

It has been confirmed that a Dealz outlet is to open in Tipperary Town on November 20, writes Martin Quinn.
Dealz is a chain of discount retail stores predominantly in Ireland, Spain and Poland, which offers a range of general merchandise products.
The outlet will operate in the former Dan Dooley premises as the Dan Dooley Group have decided to consolidate all car sales and service operations in just one location in Knocklong, Limerick.
The Dooley Group have been operating a Ford Dealership in Tipperary Town since 2005 and they will continue to work with their loyal customer base in their facility in Knocklong, which is just 15 minutes from Tipperary Town.
The new Dealz outlet on the Limerick Road is adjacent to existing outlets Tesco, Dunne's and Mr. Price. They will employ 30 full time/part time and seasonal staff.
