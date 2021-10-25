File photo
There are plans to build four detached dwelling houses 'in a rural cluster development' in Tipperary.
Cillian Burke has made an outline permission application to Tipperary County Council for the development at the site adjacent to Burke residence, Ballycommon, Nenagh, Tipperary.
The development description includes the construction of four two storey detached dwelling houses in a rural cluster development, new entrance and access road to site from the public road, connection to the public foul drainage system, new public footpath connecting cluster development to village and all associated site works.
The planning status on the local authority website is 'pre-validation' with a decision scheduled to be made by December 16 of this year.
