PROPERTY: Stunning three-bedroom detached property in Tipperary on sale for €245,000

2 Crann Ard, Fethard Road, Clonmel, Tipperary
This beautifully presented three-bedroom two storey detached property is on sale for €245,000.
The walled in garden to the rear has decking and a shed. Rear access from driveway allowing easy access for bins etc.
To view the full ad, click here.
In 2016 while on a tour with his Maori All-Black team, Sean Wainiu took some time out to share in a little puck about with High School students in Thomond Park in Limerick.
County Bord na nÓg chairman Tommy Landers presents the 2021 County U17 B trophy to Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams captain Diarmuid Kinnane. Pic: Eamonn McGee
Action from the Cullen/Lattin v Tipperary Town Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 local derby game played on Sunday morning last with Cullen's Diarmuid Looby and Town Tony Byrnes jostling for possession.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.